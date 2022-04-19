Add some tech to your skincare routine with this LED mask and derma roller for 67% off

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

At their core, skincare routines are about investing time and energy in self-care and wellness. Spa-inspired face masks, a signature element of these rituals, give you time to sit back and relax while taking care of your skin. Clay, sheet, gel, and cream masks each serve unique purposes. LED masks can elevate the masking process, delivering a new kind of treatment. Try them out with the Posh Skin LED 3-Color Light Therapy Mask + Derma Roller Bundle.

The two components in this bundle will make your skincare more thorough. The three colors of the light mask each deliver a different treatment. The red light has anti-aging benefits by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin. The blue light encourages the production of oxygen radicals that eliminate acne-causing bacteria without damaging the skin. The yellow light is designed to boost your lymphatic flow to cleanse your skin and encourage the production of new skin cells. To use the LED light mask, gently cleanse, and dry your face, power up the mask and choose your preferred setting. Then, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and let it treat your skin.

The derma roller comes with over 500 microneedles to stimulate collagen and elastin production. It’s specialized to reduce the appearance of acne scars, wrinkles, stretch marks, and discoloration. And it can help you absorb serums and moisturizers to get the most out of them. Use it after washing and drying your face with a layer of serum. When you’re done, apply your favorite moisturizer or night cream.

With a store rating average of 5 out of 5-stars, these products have been tested to add worthwhile steps to your skincare routines. The Posh Skin LED 3-Color Light Therapy Mask + Derma Roller Bundle is on sale for 67% off at just $54.99. Add this combo to your self-care ritual to encourage healthy and beautiful skin.

