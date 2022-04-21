Save big on this seven-course bundle for aspiring IT pros and project managers

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When assessing possible professional endeavors, the project management field stands out for many due to its versatile nature and lucrative potential. In the information technology sector, implementing an appropriate modern structure and executing plans with consistency is a must for any hope of sustained success, and Agile software is a popular tool utilized for keeping things on track.

Complementary software, such as DevOps, can further augment efforts to establish increased efficiency, and understanding how to use these resources with some authority can go a long way toward professional development. The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle was created to deliver those results, and it is currently available for a surprisingly low cost.

Normally sold for nearly $2,100, this comprehensive educational package can be purchased for only $49 for a limited time. That’s lifetime access to seven courses that each carry a store rating of at least 4.3 stars out of five and a standard value of almost $300 each — all for a financial investment that wouldn’t purchase a single textbook on plenty of college campuses.

The ability to navigate nearly 140 total lessons anytime is empowering, and endless access ensures you can explore extensive material content at a comfortable pace. Validate your basic knowledge of Agile concepts and Scrum methodology, discover how to create a cross-functional team, apply learned leadership skills to set your product apart, learn the keys to maintaining security compliance, improve workflow between software developers and IT professionals, and begin implementing proven methods that pay off in tangible results.

Chart a new career path in an expanding and uniquely modern field with this boost from The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle for only $49 (reg. $2,065).

Prices subject to change.