Save more than 30% off the ultimate measuring tool for Mac and Windows
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.
Figuring out the physical dimensions of something that is on a computer screen can be far more complicated than standard in-person measuring procedures, creating potential obstacles for projects and efforts that require such perspective. Fortunately, modern advancements tend to give us an advantage, and there is now a versatile method for handling virtual measurements and handling of item images
The EpicRuler for Mac and Windows supplies a supportive set of design utility tools that can expedite the workflow process while further empowering developers and designers to pursue their passions. Normally sold for $29, a lifetime subscription to the app, which can be used on macOS or Windows systems, is currently available for only $19 thanks to a limited-time discount.
Carrying a Gumroad rating of five stars out of five, EpicRuler for Mac and Windows gives users access to a menubar that offers measurements of height and width, along with the margin and whitespace that exists, plus vertical and horizontal alignment, color and contrast adjustment options, and design improvements.
Take a professional approach to screenshots, and alter them by adding measurement markings or comments for applicable notes and future guidance. Further alterations can be implemented via platform features such as auto-correct and adjustable zoom capabilities, while an undo feature allows users to swiftly erase any accidental mistakes.
Whether you are keeping notes for yourself or collaborating with a team on large projects, the EpicRuler for Mac and Windows is a thoroughly modern approach to getting desired results with efficiency and precision. It streamlines the developmental process and doesn’t leave room for confusion when working to improve a product.
Work smarter, not harder by upgrading to EpicRuler for Mac and Windows for only $19 (reg. $29).
Prices subject to change.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.