Save more than 30% off the ultimate measuring tool for Mac and Windows

Figuring out the physical dimensions of something that is on a computer screen can be far more complicated than standard in-person measuring procedures, creating potential obstacles for projects and efforts that require such perspective. Fortunately, modern advancements tend to give us an advantage, and there is now a versatile method for handling virtual measurements and handling of item images

The EpicRuler for Mac and Windows supplies a supportive set of design utility tools that can expedite the workflow process while further empowering developers and designers to pursue their passions. Normally sold for $29, a lifetime subscription to the app, which can be used on macOS or Windows systems, is currently available for only $19 thanks to a limited-time discount.

Carrying a Gumroad rating of five stars out of five, EpicRuler for Mac and Windows gives users access to a menubar that offers measurements of height and width, along with the margin and whitespace that exists, plus vertical and horizontal alignment, color and contrast adjustment options, and design improvements.

Take a professional approach to screenshots, and alter them by adding measurement markings or comments for applicable notes and future guidance. Further alterations can be implemented via platform features such as auto-correct and adjustable zoom capabilities, while an undo feature allows users to swiftly erase any accidental mistakes.

Whether you are keeping notes for yourself or collaborating with a team on large projects, the EpicRuler for Mac and Windows is a thoroughly modern approach to getting desired results with efficiency and precision. It streamlines the developmental process and doesn’t leave room for confusion when working to improve a product.

Work smarter, not harder by upgrading to EpicRuler for Mac and Windows for only $19 (reg. $29).

