Boost your Mac’s abilities with big savings on this bundle

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether it’s for professional or educational purposes, many of us are looking to adopt more efficient methods to optimize computer time. For a limited time, we’re serving up a package primed to make life much easier to navigate.

The bundle of Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac is set to skyrocket productivity by supplying a 13.3-inch portable dual-screen monitor and unlimited access to the popular Microsoft Office apps. Typically priced at $648, this bundle is currently available at only $299.99 for a limited time. That’s more than 50% savings on a tandem of proven and versatile products.

Mobile Pixels Duex Plus carries a rating of 4.8 stars out of five and makes it easier than ever to multitask. It’s ideal for those who can’t afford to miss a moment, such as working professionals, games, stock traders, coders, and students. Add an additional 1080p full HD screen to your personal setup anytime by simply plugging it into your laptop.

Working on a big project? An extra display lets you spread out documents for review without cluttering your desktop. Searching for some entertainment while balancing other responsibilities? Access your favorite games, shows, or movies on the bonus screen.

An exceptional tool for families and small businesses alike, the Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac lets you accomplish more with seamless access to programs such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote.

Thanks to that comprehensive package, you’ll no longer need to juggle different devices or waste time and effort attempting to convert Microsoft files into usable items on a Mac without impacting overall system performance. Instant delivery and download make it a seamless process, while free customer support is included should any questions or issues arise.

Don’t delay in upgrading your home or office setup. Take advantage of this discounted package and pick up the bundle of Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac for only $299.99 (reg. $648).

Prices subject to change.