Keep your home spotless with this smart vacuum which cleans by itself

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Some gadgets just sound like the stuff of dreams: A robot that will clean your home for you without you having to lift a finger, for example. Thanks to this Smart Vacuum Cleaner, that particular dream is a reality, and you can grab it on sale today.

Even better, it’s way more affordable than you probably think. Right now, it’s on sale for just $69.99 — that’s a 12% discount off the regular price of $80. And a serious amount less than hiring a cleaner to regularly vacuum your home.

Using this gadget couldn’t be simpler. Just place it on the floor, and it’ll do its thing. That is, using its intelligent floor recognition system to understand where it needs to move, it will navigate your home while sweeping and vacuuming your floors, including hard-to-reach places underneath your furniture, such as under beds, sofas tables, and more. You won’t have to spend any time vacuuming again — leaving you more time to spend on the things you really care about.

Lasting an impressive 70 to 90 minutes on one single charge, the Smart Vacuum Cleaner also cleans even more deeply than a standard human’s sweep of your floors. As well as reaching areas of your home which you simply couldn’t, it also employs UV light sterilization while it does so. So, after sweeping and vacuuming any dust, it also uses advanced UV light technology to sterilize the surface and ensure no germs are left behind.

The intelligence of this little guy doesn’t stop there, either: it understands and works on all kinds of floor surfaces. Whether you have floorboards, carpets, or other surfaces in your home, the Smart Vacuum Cleaner has got you covered.

This device comes from the creators at Genius Depot, which has a reputation for the latest and most innovative gadgets — and it comes extremely highly reviewed, too. The brand has an excellent 5 out of 5-star rating from user reviews of its products across the board.

