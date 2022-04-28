Save $100 on this 2-pack of advanced air purifiers

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The air we encounter on a daily basis, and what may be floating around us unseen, has become a greater topic of discussion during recent years due to air pollution and the Covid pandemic. If that is an area of concern for you or family members, modern technology is capable of providing a cleaner personal environment.

Normally sold for $239, a two-pack of CleanLight Air UV Air Purifiers is currently available for only $139.95 when you use coupon code SPRING20 at checkout. Take advantage of our Spring Refresh promotion, and feel better about the air you’re breathing, whether at home or at work.

Avoid potentially harmful air components with help from an H13 HEPA filter that removes 99% of problematic particles, including smoke, dust, odors, pet dander, and pollution.

After being handled by that HEPA filter, air is transmitted through a UV-C LED that kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs. Equipped with an ultra-quiet two-speed fan, the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier is built to deliver full coverage to rooms up to 160 square feet. strong enough to purify rooms up to 160 square-feet. Additionally, there is an option to add essential oils for aromatherapy purposes.

Its portability is also worth noting, as a compact design fits in most cup holders, which means it’s perfect for usage in a vehicle. Equipped with a micro-USB power cable and a charge port, the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier lets users keep other devices powered up when there are no available outlets, and it carries a LifeWire rating of 4.3 stars out of five.

Whether you desire improved air quality at home, in the office, or during your daily commute, gain peace of mind by picking up a two-pack of CleanLight Air UV Air Purifiers for only $139.99 (reg. $239) with coupon code SPRING20.

Prices subject to change.