The Mobile Device Management solution for your Apple devices

Jamf Now helps smaller companies manage and optimize their Apple devices.

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In the digital age, workers and organizations are constantly on the hunt for ways to decrease clutter, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. From the proliferation of remote working over the last few years to new trends in experimenting with and finding success using a four-day work week — there are a lot of new ideas floating around. Before getting to any of those, you have to make sure your devices are well managed.

For teams using Apple products, for example, there are so many areas where your communication, connectivity, and collaborations could be maximized. That’s why entire IT departments and even entire, larger organizations devote so much time to, account setups, device deployment, and adjacent areas of need. For smaller organizations and those without a lot of IT resources, Jamf Now is the perfect device management solution.

An example of a Mobile Device Management (MDM) service, Jamf Now works exclusively with Apple products to remotely connect, manage, and protect users and devices. Helping consolidate all of your Apple device management and oversight needs into one proven platform, you can manage inventory and deploy OS and app updates, enforce passcodes, and wipe devices remotely. To see how well Jamf Now takes care of its users, and discover how much more it can offer, try signing up for a free account today.

Jamf Now has a 4.8/5 star rating on Capterra. If the stellar reviews aren’t enough, trying Jamf Now can be free, taking the pressure off trying it out.

With your Apple devices, you can get an affordable management product by signing up for a free account with Jamf Now that’s good for up to three devices. You can add more to that for just two dollars per device per month.