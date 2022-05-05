You Don’t Need A Loan To Tap Your Home’s Record-High Value

Hometap lets you access your home equity without a loan or interest payments.

According to the latest data from real estate industry analysts, a record 42 percent of homeowners are now “equity rich.” This means their homes are worth at least twice as much as what they still owe on their mortgages. Meanwhile, only three percent of homeowners are “seriously” underwater, which is when a home’s value is 25 percent less than what is still owed on the mortgage.

This may be bad news for first-time buyers trying to break into the housing market. But for those who already own a home, it represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Home equity is an incredibly valuable financial resource that can be leveraged to pay off debts, perform renovations, purchase more real estate, or pay for education. And it usually takes decades to build. When it accrues suddenly, as it has in the past two years, you have to strike while the iron is hot.

But what is the best way to tap into your home’s equity? In the past, your only options were to sell your home, take out a home equity loan, or take on a home equity line of credit. However, if you’re not ready to move and don’t want another monthly bill to pay, there is another option, thanks to an incredible new company called Hometap.

What Is Hometap?

Hometap is not a lender, but rather an investor. They still give you a lump sum of cash upfront based on the appraised value and equity of your home. However, instead of paying Hometap back with monthly payments with interest, you receive the money in exchange for a share of your home’s future value. This stake is then paid out by the end of your investment’s 10-year effective period through a buyout with savings, refinance, or sale of your home.

Let’s consider an example. Suppose your home is appraised at $250,000, and you owe $100,000 on your mortgage. That means you’ve accrued $125,000 in equity. Hometap might offer to invest $25,000 in your property for 10-percent ownership. If you accept, you get the money upfront with zero interest. Then you can buy a vacation property, renovate your kitchen, or do anything else you want with the money.

If you want to buy out the investment or sell your home for $325,000 after only five years, you absolutely can. Hometap will then receive 10 percent of the proceeds. In this example, that would be $32,500, which means you still come out $42,500 ahead.

Hometap Is Your Partner

But what happens in the unlikely scenario that the value of your home goes down over the next ten years? Well, this is where you really see the difference between Hometap and traditional lenders.

When you’re a lender, you get your money back no matter what, plus interest. However, when you’re an investor, you share the gains and the losses. If Hometap gives you $250,000, but later your home sells for only $225,000, you only have to pay Hometap $22,500.

If you’re looking for a smarter way to capitalize on the red-hot real estate market and this unprecedented equity boom, click here to read more and find out if Hometap could be right for you.