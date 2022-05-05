Save $500 on this subscription to a professional remote desktop plan

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The modern “office” has started to routinely look much different than it did before this decade, with virtual workplaces becoming increasingly prevalent, even in projecting a post-pandemic world. As a result, businesses of all sizes and varieties have been challenged to evolve in order to thrive today and long term.

For those looking to keep their workplace connectivity on track and avoid wasted time spent on relatively simple issues, the DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro Plan is a sensible solution. Establish reliable, and secure remote connection to remote desktops quickly, whether you are dealing with employees, co-workers, or customers.

Access a desktop from anywhere, and provide swift assistance as needed, with a discounted two-year subscription to the DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro Plan. Normally sold for $599, you can now gain 24 months of coverage for only $99.

Implemented by more than 20,000 IT professionals and carrying a TrustRadius score of 9.8 stars out of 10, this setup serves the uniquely modern needs of companies and customers across industries. The only requirement is an HTML5-compliant browser, as any plugins or apps are unnecessary.

Remote support can be applied with any operating system, including mobile devices, enabling anytime assistance for PC and Mac users. It also allows you to take work on the road, as you can handle desktop needs whether you’re thousands of miles away from a physical office or right down the street snagging some lunch.

Simplify how you complete tasks and better address clients’ needs without sacrificing security thanks to two-factor authentication and 56-bit data encryption on a secured SSL data channel. Users can also access session logs for a closer look at desktop use.

Upgrade your technological flexibility for an affordable price by picking up a two-year subscription to the DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro Plan for only $99 (reg. $59).

