Design video games with help from these low-priced asset packs

by StackCommerce - 05/05/22 8:15 AM ET
There are plenty of people with a passion for gaming, but few have the necessary skills and motivation to actually develop their own virtual worlds and adventures. Establishing the confidence and credibility to make successful moves in this lucrative industry is no easy task, but there are modern tools that can be used at home to put you on a proactive path.

The Synty Unity Game Dev + Design Asset Bundle supplies an approachable and affordable boost to any gaming design ambitions, as it is currently available for a surprisingly low cost. Normally sold for $1,000, this package can be purchased at only $99 for a limited time.

Acquire versatile asset packs to create the special game structures you’ve imagined, complete with characters, effects, and much more while using both Unity and Unreal engines.

Recognized among the gaming software options, Unity and Unreal deliver a visual style that has gained a resurgence of popularity among indie gamers, and this bundle lets you dive in with asset packs.

The POLYGON Series comes equipped with buildings, vehicles, characters, props, weapons, and terrain to create a polygonal style game. Meanwhile, the Simple Series serves up popular low-poly 3D assets such as environments, characters, and effects.

For a just a fraction of the typical price tag, this bundle is primed to expand your design possibilities, and can be blended with other assets to create an ideal setting for your vision. Unity and Unreal each carry a G2 rating of 4.5 stars out of five, and have proven to have staying power in the gaming design industry.

Unlimited access ensures you can work at a comfortable pace, and these asset packs will come in handy more than you may think as your career evolves.

Make your own splash in game design with help from the Synty Unity Game Dev + Design Asset Bundle for only $99 (reg. $1,000).

Prices subject to change.

