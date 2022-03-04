Fun workout platform brings boutique fitness to your home

obé Fitness is a platform with a wide variety of high-end fitness content that’s both live and on-demand — ideal for the busy professional.

How should busy, successful parents go about staying in shape these days? Working out in a mask at a gym is an option, but it definitely doesn’t have the convenience or openness that it used to. Home workouts are evolving, but with that, the content for them is heavily, heavily saturated.

There are over 50,000 practicing physical trainers in the United States, and over 30 million fitness videos on YouTube. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that finding well-curated and appropriately priced content has actually become quite difficult. Funneling a wide variety of live and on-demand workouts into one fitness platform, obé Fitness is the answer.

Designed to meet every adult’s every workout need, this fitness platform has focused on using high-end trainers and trendy workout styles to differentiate itself from vast seas videos on YouTube and online. With a subscription, you can tune in for any of the daily 20 live fitness classes on your TV via Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, or AppleTV. On top of that broad, constantly refreshing flow of health and wellness content, you’ll also have access to over 7,000 on-demand classes.

obé Fitness makes it easy for adults with busy, shifting schedules. On top of its broad catalog of classes that include yoga, HIIT, cardio boxing, Pilates, and a lot of other focuses — this platform also provides variety in terms of time. You can squeeze in a quick, five-minute workout between calls in the morning, and then get lost in a deep, hour-long dance cardio class that evening.

The appeal is in the wide array of consistently high-level workouts led by fantastic trainers who bring the experience to life for you. You can find progressive training programs within the platform, some of the more popular examples being: BodyComp, Sculpt Burn Repeat, and the Yoga Deep Dive.

To make your choices even more fun, obé Fitness also has a collection of fun, themed classes through partnerships with streamers like HBOMAX and Peacock. You can do throwback workouts with iCarly and a dance cardio workout inspired by Disney’s Cruella, for example.

