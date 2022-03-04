This easy-to-get life insurance is built for today’s parents

Fabric saves busy professionals time and money when seeking coverage.

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When do most people decide to start shopping for life insurance? It’s not when they graduate high school. And it’s usually before retirement. So, the decision comes somewhere in that early adulthood period, often brought on by a major life event like buying a house, or in a more directly related way, having a child.

Ironically, the infamously arduous process of securing a life insurance policy comes at what’s typically the busiest time in an adult’s life. This could have something to do with LIMRA’s 2020 Insurance Barometer Study showing that only 54% of all the people in the United States were covered by some sort of life insurance. Helping raise that figure, Fabric makes the process of getting life insurance simpler and more affordable without sacrificing quality.

With other providers, it can take up to several weeks to get life insurance, which is a huge deterrent to professionals on the rise at their companies, entrepreneurs trying to build their own companies, and virtually all parents. With Fabric, you can get set up with a policy in as little as ten minutes if qualified. To find out how, all you need to do is start with an easy, 60-second quiz available on Fabric’s website.

From there, you can fill out an application that takes about ten minutes, and Fabric’s licensed team is always on hand to support you throughout the process. If qualified, you’ll get your offer decision right away, which you can then personalize, tailoring the term length and coverage amount so that the monthly premiums are ideal for you. If they can’t make an offer right away, you’ll know that as well, and their underwriting team will work to get a final decision as quickly as possible.

The process of signing up for term life insurance with Fabric has been aptly described as, “Quick, affordable and painless,” by Pei-Ru K. on Google. One TrustPilot user named John B. reflected on Fabric, reporting he had, “Great communication and experience and ended up with coverage and a price I am happy with.100% would recommend.” He’s not the only reviewer on that site who loves this life insurance provider — Fabric’s rated a remarkable 4.8/5 stars on TrustPilot. It’s also been featured on Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and TechCrunch among numerous other notable publications.

Try Fabric’s 60-second quiz and take care of your future today.

This article is designed to provide general information on the subjects covered. Term Life Insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC19-VLT2, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) are issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT. Coverage may not be available in all states. Issuance of coverage for Term Life Insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval.