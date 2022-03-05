Don’t think you’ve got time for personalized skincare? Geologie begs to differ.

If you’ve got a couple spare minutes each day, Geologie’s got a personalized cadre of skincare products that can easily get any guy’s skin looking its best.

Guys don’t want to look bad either. And contrary to popular belief, some men even get self-conscious about not looking their best. Yet for many professional men in their prime money-making years, they don’t have time for long personal-grooming sessions each morning. But really, nearly everyone can spare 120 seconds for some quick self-care — and that’s all Geologie needs to jumpstart a guy’s skincare revival.

Geologie’s approach is pretty simple. They suss out each guy’s individual skincare issues, then address those issues with a customized, clinically proven skincare-product package, uniquely formulated to knock out those issues with almost no effort. If you can carve out a couple of minutes twice a day, you’re good to go.

Guys can head to the Geologie website and take their 30-second diagnostic quiz. The questions are simple, just basic stuff about your current skincare regimen and problems you’d like it to tackle, from clearing up blemishes to evening out oily or dry patches to attacking wrinkles, and more.

Geologie analyzes those results, then the expert skincare gurus concoct a daily rotation of products for better-looking, healthier skin, before zipping a 30-day trial supply to your door.

With that personalized line of facial rehabilitators lining your bathroom counter, there’s no excuse not to spend two minutes at the start and end of each day to carry out the plan.

Outlets and users alike seem to appreciate the customized skincare line that Geologie has crafted for itself. The line has earned awards from Men’s Health, Esquire, and AskMen, among others, as well as generated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars rating from almost 5,000 happy reviewers. Aiden writes, “Within the first week and a half I noticed a huge change under my eyes and noticed how clear and smooth my face had become. I didn’t have horrible acne to begin with, but it dramatically lowered the rate of my acne. I love this. It’s amazing.”

Right now, any guy with aspirations of a clearer, healthier face can take the quiz, then get started with a personalized trial set of Geologie all-star products for as low as $20. And with a new 30-day subscription, users can save up to 40% off.

