Learn up to 14 languages with $300 off this Babbel subscription and enter to win a free trip

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The events of recent years have severely impacted plans for international travel, but if you are finally ready to start exploring again, there are plenty of remarkable regions and cultures to see. In order to prepare accordingly, it can be a huge boost to learn the local language, and for a limited time, we’re offering a deal that helps you do just that while potentially putting you on a plane toward that dream destination with no cost.

Our “Are You Feeling Lucky?” promotion spans March 1st-15th, dropping the price of a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning to only $199 (reg. $499) for a limited time. Better yet, when you make that purchase, you will automatically gain five entries into a travel giveaway that will award one lucky winner with two tickets on a flight to anywhere (up to a $5,000 value).

Save $300 on anytime access to this powerful and proven language learning tool that will serve as a versatile resource for many adventures in the years ahead. Master up to 14 different languages with 10,000 hours of online education that delivers efficient results.

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel has helped millions of people pick up at least one new language. Within one month, users can expect to be able to discuss practical topics, such as directions, dining, shopping, and transportation. From there, the basics of budding conversations are covered, enabling you to communicate with confidence.

Discover why PCMag stated that Babbel “exceeds expectations” with its “high-quality, self-paced courses.” Babbel’s collection of courses focus on learning Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, and English.

Begin with some 10- to 15-minute lessons that can be applied to any schedule, then gradually work upward through skill levels at a pace that is comfortable for you. Unlimited access ensures you’ll never fall behind and can always circle back for a refresher.

Featuring more than 10 million users worldwide and averaging a 4.5-star rating out of five on the Google Play Store based on 556,000-plus reviews, this app is primed to help you fulfill language-learning goals now and in the future for only $199 (reg. $499) between March 1st and March 15th.

Prices subject to change.