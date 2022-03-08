Kick off spring with a new set of noise-cancelling headphones

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It may be cold outside, but things are slowly but surely turning to spring. And when that happens, you’re sure to be spending more time outside or going into the office a couple more days each week. If you’re going to be taking on the day, make sure you have your soundtrack readily available. With the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones, you can enjoy all your music or podcasts in style while blocking out the noise.

These noise-cancelling headphones give you your own private soundscape whenever you put them on and venture forth into the world. (Or just sit down and try to get through some work.) The headphones are crafted with six auto-adjusting microphones that activate when noise is detected, providing hybrid active noise-cancelling that truly adapts to your surroundings. Whether you want to completely block out noise and focus on the task at hand or you want to have a conversation with somebody, you can activate different modes to accommodate your needs.

In addition to quality noise-cancellation, the Z7 PRO’s feature a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset and 40mm drivers for immersive stereo sound that will help you sink into your music. With an industry-leading 45 hours of battery life, you won’t have to constantly recharge them, even when you’re using noise-cancellation all day. Plus, with the seamless touch control, you won’t even have to take them off to start, stop, and skip tracks, adjust the volume, answer calls, or activate the voice assistant.

If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones this year, the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones meet the bill without breaking the bank. Get them on sale for 19% off $159 at $127.98.

Prices subject to change.