Dive deep into project management with this $35 exam prep bundle

When you’re part of a team, one loose screw in your finely tuned “machine” could set the whole endeavor spinning out of control, and unless there is someone in charge who knows how to fix it, a disastrous ending could be in sight. This is where a project manager could save the day.

According to a 2019 global survey by KPMG, AIPM, and IPMA, only 19% of organizations deliver successful projects, 30% of organizations deliver on time, 36% deliver projects on budget, 44% deliver projects that meet original goal and business intent, and 46% of projects delivered receive stakeholder satisfaction. The reasons for these low percentages vary: lack of resource planning, unclear goals and objectives, communication gaps, the absence of a clear project path, no control over the scope of the project, unrealistic expectations, and inexperience within the team, are but a few.

A Project Manager works with both the team and the client together, to deal with the ups and downs, the issues and potential disasters. This Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle can give you the skills you need to help your company ensure project success. Through the included ten courses, you will learn how to efficiently plan your project and know the scope, schedule, budget, and risks. You will understand how to get stakeholder buy-in and senior management support throughout your project. You will become familiar with the tools, techniques, and methodologies required to bring a project to profitable completion, including Lean Six Sigma, Agile, and Process Mapping. In addition you will be prepped to pass the PMP Certification exam through a wide collection of real-world scenarios, study aids, exam preparation tips, and learning tools.

LinkedIn has listed Project Management as one of the top ten jobs with the most overall demand, and according to Indeed.com the average base salary for a project manager is about $75K per year.

