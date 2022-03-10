Learn how to land a lucrative tech job this year

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Technology does incredible things in our world. From self-driving cars and movie recommendations to keeping the internet running, the tech world is a fascinating one. If you’re considering a new job in 2022, getting into tech’s not a bad idea. But you may need to adjust the way you interview for these kinds of jobs — they’re a little different sometimes. With The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle, you’ll get the interviewing training and practice you need to make the leap into tech or IT this year.

This five-course bundle is led by people who have been on both sides of the tech interviewing process. John Bura, who has a 4.3 out of 5-instructor rating, and Stefan Devito (with 4.6 out of 5 stars) are both founders who have worked in the tech space for a very long time. In these courses, they share their expertise to help you ace any tech interview.

Starting out with more generic basics, you’ll learn how to properly answer interview questions, gain confidence, negotiate your salary, and more. You’ll learn how to best answer difficult questions and navigate different personality types during an interview.

Then, you’ll delve into more tech-specific topics like learning how to answer brain teaser questions that many tech companies ask during interviews. You’ll also learn the important aspects of a technical interview, learn how scale ratings work, and understand how to progress through a technical interview. You’ll learn how to plan and hack these interviews for various levels of experience so you can score a job with no problem. There’s even a course dedicated specifically to helping you nail a Java technical interview.

Ready to make the leap into tech this year? Grab The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle on sale for $19.99.

Prices subject to change.