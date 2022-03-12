Get a spa-quality look at home with 80% off this hair dryer

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

For many of us, the work-from-home era has ended and upcoming spring months represent a chance for millions to get out and about again. Thus, plenty of people are paying closer attention to their outward appearance than they did when sweatpants and slippers were essentially part of the daily dress code.

A messy head of hair can undo any promising fashion plans, but getting to the salon on a routine basis simply isn’t realistic for most people. If you’re looking to achieve a pro-level look at home, start by getting the appropriate tools, such as the Adagio Accelerator 2100 Foldable Blow Dryer. This affordable alternative allows you to prioritize your convenience and saves you more money than ever before thanks to a current 80% off deal that drops the price from $272 to only $54.99.

Achieve that salon blowout without the fuss of making an appointment, traveling across town, and paying more than necessary when you add up costs and tips. Get the results you desire with powerful 1400-watt technology that rapidly dries your hair while protecting it from damage. Choose from two speeds and three heat settings, and enjoy that elusive perfect hair day, over and over again.

Lightweight and ergonomic, this blow dryer features overheating protection and it’s a perfect addition to any travel bag because of its ability to fold. Now you no longer need to sacrifice hairstyle while spending time away from home.

If your hair routine has grown tiresome and trips to the salon have become a hassle, stop spending too much and take advantage of this offer on the Adagio Accelerator 2100 Foldable Blow Dryer, which is rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. Pick one up now for only $54.99 (reg. $272).

Prices subject to change.