Save nearly 40% on this advanced circular slingshot

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A relentless winter of nasty weather is essentially finished for many Americans, and plenty of us are itching to get back to life in the great outdoors. As temperatures climb and those opportunities expand, it’s the perfect time to consider picking up some new outside hobbies or upgrading old ones.

With that in mind, the Pocket Shot Bundle is a perfect option for those who enjoy the fun of a simple hunt or some friendly recreational competition. This innovative launcher lets users shoot various projectiles with a speed of up to three times faster than regular slingshots, and you can currently pick one up at a discounted cost. This bundle is typically priced at $36 but, for a limited time, it is available for only $22.99.

Carrying an Amazon rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 based on more than 1,400 global reviews, the Pocket Shot brings new upgraded power to a proven approach. You must be at least 18 years old to purchase the Pocket Shot Bundle, which comes equipped with 200 plastic balls, a standard black pouch, a PRO Pouch 2.0, and a carrying case. Colored black and orange, it is compact, portable, and durable, serving as a new accessory for your next outdoor adventure.

Pocket Shot’s patented design stands out among circular slingshots, as it is the only of its kind that can shoot full-size arrows up to 180 FPS. It is built to make your hunting efforts more efficient, and you’ll love the way it accurately fills up a target board.

The Pocket Shot is also helpful security tool for warding off wild animals, so it’s an affordable investment worth considering before your next camping trip. Venture into the outdoors with new tool, and some helpful accessories, by picking up the Pocket Shot Bundle for only $22.99 (reg. $36).

Prices subject to change.