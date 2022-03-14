This portable solar panel kit is a great source of power

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As the state of Texas brutally proved last year, you can’t always rely on power infrastructure to work. While our power grid is mostly reliable, it’s always good to be prepared for emergencies. One smart addition to your emergency kit is an ACOPOWER PLK Portable Solar Panel Kit.

This portable, lightweight solar panel kit has been rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and comes with a pre-installed charge controller so you can get backup power whenever you need it, quickly. The monocrystalline panel supports maximum charge output, gathering enough energy from the sun to support 600Wh per day, which is enough to power most of your household devices and appliances. It’s not just for emergency use either, it’s a very valuable thing to take on road trips or on the trail if you know you’re going to be off the grid for a while.

The included charge controller protects the battery against unsafe electrical conditions and makes it supremely easy to charge the solar generators. At just 14lbs., the entire system is simple to set up, get a charge, and start powering your devices. Plus, it’s compatible with eight battery types, including Lithium-ion, LiFePO4, LTO, Gel, AGM, Flooded, Crystal, and Calcium. The charge controller enables the use of up to 12V/360W and 24V/720W devices and the waterproof design ensures it’s safe for any outdoor use. With the large LCD display, you’ll always know just how much power it’s supporting at a given time.

Give yourself a safe source of backup power in case of emergencies or for your convenience on the road. Right now, you can get an ACOPOWER PLK Portable Solar Panel Kit for 20% off $379 at just $303.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.