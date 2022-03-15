You don’t have to go to a studio to do Pilates

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

At the peak of the pandemic, while most of the world was locked down, we had to come up with new ways to do the things we normally did. When that came to exercising, people came up with many different solutions. From simply running in a mask to investing in a Peloton, exercise-hungry people found a way.

But what if you want to do Pilates? Rather than go back to the study, you can do a great Pilates workout from home with the AeroPilates® Precision Series Reformer.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, AeroPilates is an outstanding way to burn fat, strengthen muscles, and increase your flexibility from the comfort of your home. The Precision Reformer offers four levels of spring resistance for a custom workout and an adjustable padded foot bar to support you in traditional Pilates exercises. As you get stronger, you can easily work with different resistance bands to make your workout tougher or take it easier on days you’re not feeling your best. When you’re ready for a serious challenge, you can switch out the foot bar with the included Patented Cardio Rebounder that is an effective way to improve your cardio health and burn calories while reducing the impact on your joints.

In addition to being well-designed, the Precision Reformer comes with free online access to two of AeroPilates’ most popular video packages: the AeroPilates Primer and the Basic Workout Package. Whether you’re brand new to Pilates or you just need a little inspiration to get started, these packages will help you get a great workout from home.

Who said you can’t do Pilates from home? Right now, the AeroPilates® Precision Series Reformer is on sale for 20% off $679 at $542.99.

Prices subject to change.