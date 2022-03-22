What you need to know to start building for the Metaverse

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You may have heard a lot about the Metaverse over the past year, but it’s likely nobody has been able to explain what it is very well. The Metaverse is many things and, really, there isn’t a great individual definition for it. At the very least, it’s a virtual-reality world that functions almost like the internet, with both social and commercial components.

What’s undeniable, however, is that it’s incredibly important to the future of the tech industry. If you’re curious about how the Metaverse works and want to know why it has become such a buzz topic recently, check out The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle.

This nine-course bundle is geared towards people who want to get involved in the Metaverse and learn ways to make money in this innovative new medium. You’ll get a better understanding of what the Metaverse is, learn how you can benefit from the trend, and explore some of the specifics that anyone should know when they’re starting out in the Metaverse.

As an aspiring developer, you’ll learn how to set up the XR Interaction Toolkit, create interactable objects, implement teleportation-style movement through the Metaverse, and start working to make characters and objects mobile with hand grabbing controllers. You’ll learn how to create games for a VR and AR environment and start A-framing VR websites for deployment to the Metaverse. There’s even a 4.9 out of 5-star-rated course dedicated to developing an AR app for the retail industry to better familiarize yourself with the ways companies are overhauling their customer experience.

Take a step into the future. Right now, The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $29.

Prices subject to change.