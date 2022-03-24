This HEPA air purifier can help you breathe easier

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We’re all looking for ways to be more productive. But while you’re looking at software or finding better ways to organize your calendar, you might have overlooked one simple thing you can do for yourself. Simply making the air cleaner. Studies have shown that clean air can increase your productivity. As such, you owe it to yourself to consider something like the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier in your home or office.

This portable air purifier utilizes a 360º H13 HEPA filter that can remove up to 99% of the particles in the air, including smoke, dust, odors, pet dander, TOVC, and air pollution to help you breathe easier. But the CleanLight has an extra ace in the hole. After the air circulates through the HEPA filter, it also passes through a UV-C LED that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs to make the air you breathe even cleaner.

Despite all that power, it remains extremely portable with a compact design that fits into most cup holders and operates at a whisper-quiet decibel level. It can clean spaces up to 161 square feet and even offers a USB output to charge devices while it purifies. You can even add essential oils if you’re in the mood for some aromatherapy.

The CleanLight is built to go with you on the go as well, with a premium aluminum exterior that can withstand drops and falls. So, whether you want to clean the city air when you’re commuting on a bike or you want a more productive workspace, it has you covered.

Breathe easier. Right now, you can get the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier for 20% off $119 at just $94.99.

Prices subject to change.