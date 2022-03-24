Learn the world’s most popular programming language online

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s not just the tech industry, every industry is looking for coders and programmers to help them stay on the cutting edge. This year, the most in-demand programming language and the best one to learn is Python. And, frankly, it has been Python and will continue to be Python for the foreseeable future.

That’s because Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn but it’s general-use nature and high scalability make it supremely powerful and useful in a modern tech environment. If you’re ready to learn this valuable skill, check out The Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle.

This extensive bundle includes 13 courses and more than 40 hours of training from some of the web’s top experts, including John Bura (4.2 out of 5-star instructor rating), Zenva Academy (4.4 out of 5-star rating), Minerva Singh (4.3 out of 5-star rating), and more.

You’ll start with the absolute basics of computer programming, learning how to set up Python and exploring topics like arithmetic operators, strings, and lists. As you build stronger Python foundations, you’ll learn how to set up a tangible Python project, manage data, control program flow, use functions, create objects and classes for object-oriented programming, and much more.

From there, you’ll start to get into some of the more practical, advanced applications of Python. There are courses dedicated to using Python for data science, using it to process images, getting up to speed with ethical hacking, and even a focus on artificial intelligence using Python. It’s the kind of comprehensive education you need to help you start your programming journey.

Learn one of the world’s most in-demand programming languages online, in your own time. Right now, The Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.