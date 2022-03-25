Get the world’s top-grossing language app for 40% off

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The world is flat (figuratively) and international policy and business are more important than ever. Whether you’re hoping to help your business scale abroad, you want to better understand foreign policy issues, or you just want to travel the world, it helps to learn a new language. And if you want to learn a new language, it’s a great time to take advantage of this limited-time deal on Babbel Language Learning.

Babbel is the world’s top-grossing language learning app and, for a limited time, a lifetime subscription is on sale for 40% off $499 at just $299.

Named the “most innovative company in education” in 2016 by Fast Company, Babbel has grown to support more than ten million subscribers worldwide. Those subscribers have helped drive it to a 4.6-star rating on the Google Play Store and a 4.5-star rating on the App Store, while leading outlets like The Next Web have called it, “one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.”

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists who recognize the value of convenient, practical language education. With Babbel’s bite-sized lessons, you can always find time to practice a new language by focusing on practical vocabulary. The aim is that by the end of a month, you’ll be able to converse passably about topics like dining, travel, making friends, and more. Thanks to elite speech-recognition technology and personalized review sessions, you’ll reinforce your learning as you go so that it really sticks.

