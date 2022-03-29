​​Learn to code for less than $30 with this comprehensive bootcamp for beginners

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

One of the best ways to stay ahead of the curve in a competitive business environment is by committing yourself to learn new skills to keep yourself on the cutting-edge. And these days, one of the best skills you can learn is coding. With help from The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle, you can get your feet wet in coding and build a foundation to become a professional coder and start demanding a higher salary.

This ten-course bundle is curated and taught by Zenva Academy (4.7 out of 5-star instructor rating), an on-demand training center that’s trusted by more than one million learners and developers. The comprehensive bundle covers a wide range of coding expertise to give you the kind of broad skill-set that is in demand in modern workplaces.

You’ll get familiar with some of today’s top programming languages and work in web development, app development, software engineering, and much more. As you get started with foundational classes, you’ll learn how to set up and run JavaScript code and start working with HTML, CSS, and Java to format websites and make them interactive. You’ll also build a foundation in Python, the world’s most popular programming language and one of the most common in the enterprise today. You’ll also take a step into software engineering with C++, begin to work with big data using MongoDB, and take your first steps at coding Android apps using Kotlin. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a comprehensive skill-set that will let you venture out on coding projects on your own.

Learn to code on your own time on a budget. Right now, The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle is on sale for just $29.

Prices subject to change.