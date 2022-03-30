Become an in-demand ethical hacker with this $49 course bundle

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With news of cyberwarfare in Europe, it’s easy to forget that cybersecurity isn’t just something that governments have to worry about. Hackers, data miners, and cybercriminals are everywhere these days and individuals and companies alike need to be concerned. That’s why there’s such a high demand for cybersecurity experts. So, if you’re looking for a lucrative new challenge, why not learn cybersecurity?

With The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle, you can.

This six-course bundle takes a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, with focuses in pentesting and ethical hacking. It’s taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning since 2003. iCollege has helped customers in more than 120 countries learn today’s most in-demand tech skills, as well as employees at Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies.

This bundle takes both a more general approach to course materials and gives you specific training to pass a few important certification exams. There are study materials for CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) to prove your ability to prepare for exploitation then perform a vulnerability scan, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v11 to know the latest commercial-grade hacking tools and techniques, as well as CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310) to demonstrate that you can classify common threats and threat targets. In addition to these three certification courses, you’ll also delve into pentesting, learning basic hacking concepts, exploring the best tools and techniques for testing networks, and much more. It’s a comprehensive guide to help you start ethical hacking professionally fast.

Get paid to protect businesses from cybercrime. Right now, The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $49.

