Biden hosts informal dialogue, lunch in San Francisco: Watch live
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold an informal APEC dialogue and working lunch.
Biden on Wednesday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and touted progress in three key areas of cooperation with China. He later described Xi as a “dictator” in comments after a press conference, which has caused pushback from China.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. EST.
Watch the live video above.
