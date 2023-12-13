trending:

House to consider opening formal impeachment inquiry into Biden: Watch live

by The Hill Staff - 12/13/23 9:48 AM ET
The House will meet Wednesday to consider opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

House Republicans took a step toward voting to authorize the probe Tuesday, passing the resolution to do so out of the House Rules Committee. A floor vote is expected Wednesday.

The looming impeachment inquiry is relying on disputed allegations about whether Biden used policy to improperly benefit from the foreign business dealings of his son Hunter Biden and other family members — as well as allegations that the Justice Department improperly slow-walked a tax crimes investigation into the younger Biden.

The House is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. EST.

