Menendez delivers remarks on Senate floor: Watch live

by The Hill Staff - 01/09/24 11:20 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 01/09/24 11:20 AM ET

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who has been accused of accepting gifts from the Qatari government in exchange for help with a deal for a New Jersey real estate developer, will address the Senate Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. EST.

While Menendez stepped down from his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee following the revelation of possible improper or illegal actions, he has pushed back against calls for his resignation. He also pleaded not guilty to multiple indictments.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been especially vocal in calling for the New Jersey Democrat to be removed from office.

