Video

On the lawn: Former President Obama returns to the White House

by TheHill.com - 04/04/22 11:37 AM ET

A special guest will be returning to the White House this week: former President Obama. Obama is set to join President Biden and Vice President Harris on Wednesday for an event on the Affordable Care Act, which could also serve as a moral boost for Democrats with the midterm elections just months away.

Biden on Monday will be joined by some big trucks at the White House to discuss trucking employment numbers and on Wednesday, the president will speak directly to union workers.

Watch the video above for a rundown of Biden’s week ahead.

