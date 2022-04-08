Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation
President Biden, Vice President Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday afternoon are set to deliver remarks on the Senate’s historic confirmation of Jackson to the Supreme Court.
The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.