trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation

by TheHill.com - 04/08/22 11:00 AM ET
President Biden goes to hug Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Associated Press/Susan Walsh
President Biden goes to hug Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her confirmation from the White House on April 7, 2022.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday afternoon are set to deliver remarks on the Senate’s historic confirmation of Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden administration biden administration Harris Joe Biden Ketanji Brown Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation Supreme Court confirmation United States Washington D.C. White House

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Lara Logan says she was ‘pushed ...
  2. Kimmel mocks Greene after she ...
  3. Here are the six Republicans who ...
  4. Anita Hill says she was ‘shocked’ ...
  5. White House acknowledges Biden could ...
  6. GOP ‘no’ votes on Russia measures ...
  7. Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to ...
  8. The Memo: Psaki’s rumored MSNBC ...
  9. DHL jet skids off runway and breaks ...
  10. Kremlin spokesman says Ukraine ...
  11. Pink Floyd reunites to raise money ...
  12. Here are Russia’s alleged war ...
  13. Senators to restart bipartisan ...
  14. McConnell: Not ‘a front page ...
  15. Federal appeals court upholds Biden ...
  16. The five states with the highest ...
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ...
  18. Ex-GOP Senate staffer sentenced to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video