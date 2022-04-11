On the lawn: Biden is hitting the road again

President Biden is hitting the road again, making two trips this week out into communities to discuss lowering costs for Americans, just months out from the upcoming midterm elections.

On Tuesday, he will travel to Menlo, Iowa and on Thursday, he will travel to Greensboro, N.C., where he will also talk about top-of-mind issues for Americans like high gas prices and rebuilding supply chains.

His trips follow new actions on gun violence prevention, which includes announcing his new nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Steve Dettelbach; and a new rule that targets so-called ghost guns by requiring manufacturers to license the kits that are used to make them.”

To kick off his busy week, Biden talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India about Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and mitigating its impact on global food supply. And, to wrap it up, Biden, the second Catholic to serve in the presidency, will spend the upcoming Easter weekend at Camp David.

