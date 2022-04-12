Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering energy costs
President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to make an announcement on his administration’s plans to lower costs for working families and reduce the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on inflation with investments from the new infrastructure law in rural communities.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
