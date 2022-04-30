trending:

Watch live: White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

by THE HILL STAFF - 04/30/22 8:11 PM ET
Associated Press/Chris Pizzello

The White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner is making its return Saturday after two years of cancellations due to public health concerns.

President Biden will attend this year’s dinner and make remarks, and “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah will headline the event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

