Watch live: House panel holds hearing on government investigation of UFOs
The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on Tuesday morning will hold an open hearing on government investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena and UFOs.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.