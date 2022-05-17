trending:

Watch live: House panel holds hearing on government investigation of UFOs

by TheHill.com - 05/17/22 8:33 AM ET
FILE – The U.S. Capitol on a sunny morning, April 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on Tuesday morning will hold an open hearing on government investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena and UFOs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m ET.

Watch the live video above.

