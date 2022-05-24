trending:

Inflation over the years: A visual timeline

by TheHill.com - 05/24/22 3:39 PM ET

Inflation has become a top issue for Republicans and Democrats alike heading into the 2022 midterms, as higher commodity prices place strain on working families. Inflation began rising quickly a year ago as vaccinated consumers returned to spending at pre-pandemic levels.

The Hill takes a look at inflation rates over the years.

Watch the video above.

