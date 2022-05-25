Watch live: Nevada GOP gubernatorial debate

The Republican candidates for Nevada’s gubernatorial nomination on Wednesday evening will participate in a debate before the primary election, set to take place on Tuesday, June 14.

Candidates who have committed to attend include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and businessman and attorney Joey Gilbert.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

