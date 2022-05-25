trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Nevada GOP gubernatorial debate

by TheHill.com - 05/25/22 9:59 PM ET

The Republican candidates for Nevada’s gubernatorial nomination on Wednesday evening will participate in a debate before the primary election, set to take place on Tuesday, June 14.

Candidates who have committed to attend include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and businessman and attorney Joey Gilbert.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Dean Heller Elections Gubernatorial race Joey Gilbert John Lee Las Vegas Nevada Nevada debate nevada gubernatorial race United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  2. Jordan demands docs from Jan. 6 panel ...
  3. Zelensky says Ukraine will fight ...
  4. Student arrested at Texas high school ...
  5. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
  6. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  7. Progressives voice anger at ...
  8. Uvalde mayor calls O’Rourke ‘sick ...
  9. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  10. Zelensky rips Kissinger over ...
  11. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  12. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  13. ‘Red flag’ legislation emerges as ...
  14. O’Rourke confronts Abbott at press ...
  15. Reality star Josh Duggar sentenced to ...
  16. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  17. Here is a list of the 27 school ...
  18. Zelensky calls for ‘total ...
Load more

Video

See all Video