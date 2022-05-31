trending:

Video

Watch live: Press briefing by Karine Jean-Pierre

by TheHill.com - 05/31/22 2:15 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday afternoon is slated to hold a briefing with reporters.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and K-pop stars BTS are also expected to attend the event, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

