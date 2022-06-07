trending:

Watch live: FDA advisory committee discusses Novovax vaccine

by TheHill.com - 06/07/22 8:32 AM ET

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday morning is slated to meet to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization request from Novavax for a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 and older.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

