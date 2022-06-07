Watch live: FDA advisory committee discusses Novovax vaccine
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday morning is slated to meet to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization request from Novavax for a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 and older.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
