Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on the rise of domestic terrorism

by TheHill.com - 06/07/22 10:00 AM ET

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday is slated to hold a hearing to address the rise in domestic terrorism in the wake of multiple mass shootings over the last week.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

