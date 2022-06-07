Watch live: Matthew McConaughey joins the White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is joined by Matthew McConaughey at the White House press briefing to discuss the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
