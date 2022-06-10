Watch live: Chef José Andrés testifies on Ukrainian humanitarian crisis
Chef José Andrés on Friday morning is slated to testify before the House Oversight Committee on the U.S. and international response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
