Watch live: Jan. 6 committee hearing — Day 2
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will continue with its second hearing on Monday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
House
House
Finance