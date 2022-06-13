trending:

Watch live: Jan. 6 committee hearing — Day 2

by TheHill.com - 06/13/22 9:41 AM ET

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will continue with its second hearing on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

