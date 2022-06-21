Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks for Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event at the Department of State.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
