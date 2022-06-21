trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks for Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event

by TheHill.com - 06/21/22 9:23 AM ET

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday morning is slated to deliver remarks at the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event at the Department of State.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Anthony Blinken Antony Blinken Bundestag Department of State U.S. Department of State United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  2. Ginni Thomas’s close ties with ...
  3. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  4. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  5. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  6. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  7. Challengers against pro-impeachment ...
  8. Might Trump’s base eventually ...
  9. American Airlines ending service to ...
  10. Why high housing costs could keep ...
  11. Lawmakers on Juneteenth push for ...
  12. Colbert defends staffers after ...
  13. What is the boyfriend loophole in gun ...
  14. Watergate prosecutor: Georgia case ...
  15. 7 races to watch Tuesday, from ...
  16. Are supply chain woes being ...
  17. Here are the best-run cities in ...
  18. Russian official says two captured US ...
Load more

Video

See all Video