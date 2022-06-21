trending:

Watch live: Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee hearings

by TheHill.com - 06/21/22 1:21 PM ET

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol is set to continue with its fourth day of public hearings on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

