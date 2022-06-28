Watch live: FDA panel discusses updating COVID vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is slated to meet Tuesday morning to discuss whether the SARS-CoV-2 strain composition of COVID-19 vaccines should be modified.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
