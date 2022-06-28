trending:

Watch live: FDA panel discusses updating COVID vaccines

by TheHill.com - 06/28/22 8:14 AM ET

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is slated to meet Tuesday morning to discuss whether the SARS-CoV-2 strain composition of COVID-19 vaccines should be modified.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

