Watch live: Biden meets with governors on reproductive rights

by TheHill.com - 07/01/22 11:59 AM ET

President Biden on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a virtual meeting with governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags abortion; Supreme Court; pro-life; pro-choice; Roe v. Wade Biden Joe Biden Reproductive health reproductive health services Roe v. Wade Roe v. Wade Supreme Court United States United States Washington D.C.

