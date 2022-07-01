Watch live: Biden meets with governors on reproductive rights
President Biden on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a virtual meeting with governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
