On the lawn: Biden turns his attention to the economy

President Biden is turning his attention back to the economy this week with a trip on Wednesday to Cleveland to deliver remarks on his economic agenda. He will talk about building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out amid 40-year high inflation.

Biden said in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision two weeks ago to raise interest rates at the quickest pace in nearly 30 years that he doesn’t think a recession is inevitable. In recent weeks, he has also bashed major oil companies for large profits and called for a federal gas tax holiday.

