Watch live: Highland Park authorities give update following July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park, Ill., authorities are giving an update on Tuesday following the arrest of a man in the mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in the city on Monday.
The event is live now.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Healthcare
Senate
House
Campaign